Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $131.08, with a volume of 6726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

