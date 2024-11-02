Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

