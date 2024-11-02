Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $129,153.64 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $129,153.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10.

Shares of CRTO opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 518.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.3% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 111,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

