Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.80 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $140.55 million and $4.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 383,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

