Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and traded as high as $82.98. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 22,160 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $2.1478 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $25.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

