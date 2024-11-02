Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and traded as high as $82.98. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 22,160 shares trading hands.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $2.1478 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $25.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
