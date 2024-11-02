Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.20 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

