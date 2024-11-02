Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.49% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ISMD stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile
The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
