Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ACWV stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

