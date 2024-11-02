Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $168.18 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

