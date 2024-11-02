Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $395.00 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.57.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

