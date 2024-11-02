Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

