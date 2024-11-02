Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.2 %

CARR stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

