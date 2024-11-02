Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSI. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

DFSI opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $427.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

