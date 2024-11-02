Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,269.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 362,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

