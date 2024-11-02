CPS Technologies Corp Announces Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months Ending September 28, 2024

CPS Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH) issued a press release on October 30, 2024, detailing its financial results for the quarter and nine months that concluded on September 28, 2024. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information within Item 2.02 of the report, including Exhibit 99.1, which outlines the financial results, is expressly incorporated by reference but not considered filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities of that section. It is also not deemed to be included by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically stated.

It is important to note a cautionary statement within the press release concerning forward-looking statements. Apart from historical information, the press release contains forward-looking statements that carry risks and uncertainties. Readers are advised to refer to the cautionary note in the press release related to these statements.

Additionally, as per Item 8.01, Exhibit 99.2, which supplements the information provided, is incorporated in its entirety by reference.

Item 9.01 of the filing covers Financial Statements and Exhibits. The following exhibits are included:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated October 30, 2024, announcing financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 28, 2024.

– Exhibit 99.2: Detailed financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 28, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a signing on behalf of CPS Technologies Corp was completed on November 1, 2024, by Charles K. Griffith Jr., the Chief Financial Officer.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

