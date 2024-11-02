Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.19 and a 200 day moving average of $294.86. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

