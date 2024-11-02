Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 8,442,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 65,935,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a market cap of £890,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc operates as an energy company in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio includes Mako gas field in Indonesia; and wind and solar projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

