Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.13.

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.74. 138,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,395. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

