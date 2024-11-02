Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $392.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average of $361.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

