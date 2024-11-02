Cookie Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $2.12 million and $279,042.28 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,498,739 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 94,425,765.7660376 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02297046 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $276,287.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

