Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alibaba Group and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $113.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 7.31% 12.08% 7.46% LiveWorld -6.51% -15.86% -10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and LiveWorld”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $950.25 billion 0.25 $11.08 billion $3.82 25.54 LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.48 $210,000.00 ($0.01) -12.10

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats LiveWorld on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About LiveWorld

(Get Free Report)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.