CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CONMED also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

CONMED Trading Up 3.2 %

CNMD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.40. 455,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.