Congress Asset Management Co. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 365,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,572 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 167,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 880,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

