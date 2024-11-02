Congress Asset Management Co. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 641,402 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,778,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 432.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $33.35 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

