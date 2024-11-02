Congress Asset Management Co. Has $5.21 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 300.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,695,000 after buying an additional 343,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 4.4 %

CNO opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

