Congress Asset Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 132.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,342.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $953.28 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,403.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,394.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

