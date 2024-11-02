Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.26% of Getty Realty worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $31.39 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.