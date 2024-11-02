Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Spire worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

