Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.62 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $623.72 million and $42.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,473.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00496911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00100847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00223083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00020805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,060,170,423 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,167,629 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,060,045,748.39 with 4,535,045,735.54 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13954306 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $46,106,300.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

