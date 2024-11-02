Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 514.23 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.82). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.72), with a volume of 125,428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.75) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £827.28 million, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 514.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Stephen Redmond bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,099.47). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,500 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($16,988.72). Also, insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,099.47). 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

