Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.7 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ( NYSE:CON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.