Compass Point Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $63.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,861,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,428. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,861,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 385.9% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 42,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

