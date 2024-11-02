Comparing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 40.07% 22.50% 19.92% EverQuote -8.55% -13.24% -8.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and EverQuote”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $318.88 million 1.98 $117.34 million $0.71 5.61 EverQuote $287.92 million 2.10 -$51.29 million ($0.84) -20.50

Volatility & Risk

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 0 6 0 3.00

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 71.80%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats EverQuote on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

