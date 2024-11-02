Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 255,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a PE ratio of -204.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,055.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.