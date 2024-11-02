Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 255,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,167. The company has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,055.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

