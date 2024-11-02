Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,501,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.