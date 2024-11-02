Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF (HYSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 5th

Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYSD opened at $19.96 on Friday. Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13.

