CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 2,807,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,258. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

