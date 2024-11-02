CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 12th

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.55 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

