Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 372299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $348,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $795,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 3,937.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 466,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Clear Secure by 844.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

