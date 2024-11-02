City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

