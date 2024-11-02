Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

