Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.