Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.