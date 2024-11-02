Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $185.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

