Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 294.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $215.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

