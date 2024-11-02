Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $29.85 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

