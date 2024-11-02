Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.14, but opened at $60.58. Cimpress shares last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 37,217 shares.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

