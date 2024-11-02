Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COO opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.