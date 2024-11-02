CIBC Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for kneat.com (TSE:KSI)

CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE KSI opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.50. kneat.com has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$5.17.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.45 million. Research analysts expect that kneat.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

