Chiliz 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.55 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $534.08 million and approximately $30.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

